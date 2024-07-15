Assassination attempt doesn't deter Pasco County delegates from going to RNC

MILWAUKEE — Pasco County’s Shawn Foster said he’s always wanted to be a delegate, but after the violence in Pennsylvania, he did have a moment of hesitation about going to the Republican National Convention.

Waxler: After what happened on Saturday, did you have any hesitation? Anything cross your mind about making this trip and being at the convention?

Foster: I’m hesitating because, yes, I did. For a few moments, sitting on the couch, [I] got hit with emotion. You realize you are going into the city with everything that happened. My wife and I talked about it. Prayed about it. I don’t like being guided and led by fear.

Because of that, Foster is in Milwaukee as a delegate for the first time.

He said the first thing he noticed when picking up his credentials was the security.

Waxler: You’ve been in this game for a long time. But actually being a delegate for the first time, what’s that mean to you?

Foster: It was pretty exciting. I’ve gone to a convention before in Tampa. And the first thing I have noticed is the security. I would say. Getting to the hotel was unbelievably difficult. That was the first difference I saw then in Tampa.

Sandy Graves from Land O’Lakes has been a delegate at past conventions.

She’s a State Committeewoman from Pasco County and an alternate delegate in Milwaukee.

Waxler: Do you feel an extra camaraderie? Any extra feeling?

Graves: I feel not only an extra camaraderie with all my other Republican friends, but I feel almost like a Patriotic duty that we are doing to be free enough to nominate our nominee who is the best for the job.

Graves said the assassination attempt wouldn’t keep her from coming to the convention.

Waxler: After what happened on Saturday, did you have any apprehension about going? Anything worry you?

Graves: I had a sister that tried to talk me out of it. There were the same fears in 2016 also. It’s probably the safest place on earth to be right now.

Graves just arrived in Milwaukee but said she’s already noticed the heavy security.

“You’ve got boats on the river. You’ve got helicopters in the sky,” said Graves.

Now it's time for those at the Convention to get down to the business.

“Just being part of something that is historic. This is something I’ll never forget,” said Foster.

