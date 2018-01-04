Fake teen doctor Malachi Love-Robinson pleads guilty to multiple charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A man accused of posing as a doctor and stealing thousands of dollars from a patient pleaded guilty Thursday morning to multiple charges.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, of West Palm Beach was charged with stealing more than $20,000 from an elderly Palm Beach County patient he was allegedly treating in 2015.

At the hearing, Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to several fraud charges, grand theft and practicing medicine without a license. He will serve 42 months in prison but has some credit for time served.

Love-Robinson has also been ordered to pay his victims restitution.

“He was always trying to help people,” said William McKenzie of his grandson, Love-Robinson. “He just made some wrong choices.”

Police said Love-Robinson stole thousands of dollars from an 86-year-old woman during a series of visits to her home while he was a teenager.

Love-Robinson was later charged and arrested on grand theft charges in February 2016.

“What he was trying to do, he was trying to do for the better good and not harm anybody,” Love-Robinson's grandmother, Rebecca McKenzie said after court Thursday.

“I think he’s going to be alright in the long run,” McKenzie said.

He was arrested in Virginia in September 2016 and served jail time after he tried to purchase a car using fraudulent employment information.