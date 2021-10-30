Unhappy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox crashes

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. — To the dismay of millions of children -- and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish -- the popular gaming platform Roblox crashed Friday, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.

In a statement Friday on social media, San Mateo, California-based Roblox apologized and said it was “still making progress’’ on the outage.

Roblox said that the outage was “not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.’’ This was apparently meant to quash rumors that the trouble was caused by a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle on the Roblox platform.

By Saturday evening, the company said it believed it had isolated the cause of the problem and was trying to get everything online again.

We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage. We’re in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running ASAP. Thanks for your patience. — Roblox (@Roblox) October 30, 2021

Roblox is one of the most popular online gaming platforms for children with more than 50 percent of the users under the age of 13, according to the Verge.com. More than 40 million people play the game each day.