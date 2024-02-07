Watch Now
Squirrelly suspect gives Missouri police officer the giggles

Police in Liberty, Missouri were called to a home in late January for a possible intruder and noise coming from inside. Cops searched the home for any intruders and heard noises in the home The culprit ran towards officers and through the house Liberty Police said the suspect acted squirrelly and people should approach it with extreme caution
