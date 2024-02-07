Squirrelly suspect gives Missouri police officer the giggles

- Police in Liberty, Missouri were called to a home in late January for a possible intruder and noise coming from inside.
- Cops searched the home for any intruders and heard noises in the home
- The culprit ran towards officers and through the house
- Liberty Police said the suspect acted squirrelly and people should approach it with extreme caution
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 12:08:04-05
