Retailers dropping prices ahead of Valentine's Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The month of February brings deep discounts for shoppers looking to save big.

“Retailers are offering all kinds of deals for Valentine’s Day on things that they know are popular,” said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert and editor for RetailMeNot.

When it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day, things can get pricey.

That’s why shopping experts recommend taking advantage of items with the best discounts right now, like flowers.

“Those flower delivery companies want to lock in your business as early as you can, so they’re offering really great promo codes. You can save on up to 25% off in some cases,” said McGrath.

Other big sale items include jewelry, perfumes and fragrances, and beauty-related gift sets.

WFTS

“From retailers like Macy’s, Nordstrom, Kay Jewelers. You’re going to find a lot of deals going right into next week, Valentine’s Day,” said Shannon Dwyer, shopping and deals expert for RetailMeNot.

For something a little less traditional, there are lots of options for that too.

“You’re going to find a lot of like home goods, like kitchen appliances, are going to be discounted right now. Retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot are going to have a lot of bundle packages,” said Dwyer.

“There’s also deals for small consumer tech items if you want to get your beloved some headphones or a fitness tracker,” said McGrath.

Immediately after Valentine’s Day, many more items will go on clearance.

“After Valentine’s Day, if you go to like your local florists or your grocery store, you’re going to find a lot of discounted flowers that didn’t sell,” said Dwyer.

Shopping experts said there will be some of the lowest jewelry prices after the holiday.

“If you’re looking for gifts for birthdays or mother’s day or something of that nature, shopping right after Valentine’s Day as round two can get you a lot of great giftable items on sale,” said McGrath.

According to experts, this is one of the best times of year to buy a new TV leading up to the big game.

“We have a lot of deals on last-minute gifts right now,” said Dwyer.