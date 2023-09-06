Researchers say cars are the worst product category they ever reviewed for privacy

TAMPA, Fla. — While much has been made of the security of data on devices like mobile phones and home devices like Alexa, one of the largest problem areas with data privacy may be something you didn't consider.

According to the Mozilla Foundation's Privacy Not Included researchers, "all 25 car brands we researched earned our *Privacy Not Included warning label — making cars the official worst category of products for privacy that we have ever reviewed."

The researchers said the 25 car brands analyzed collected too much personal information, including health diagnosis data, sexual activity, demographic data, information about the areas around the car, and more.

Additionally, the Privacy Not Included researchers found that 84% of car makers analyzed say they can share your personal data, and 76% of the car makers said they could sell your personal data.

When it came to sharing information with law enforcement, 56% said they could do this with an "informal request."

If you're hoping that you could get control over the data being used, researchers have bad news for you. They found 92% of the car companies (23 out of 25) give drivers the right to have personal data deleted. The two outlier companies were Renault and Dacia, both only available in Europe.

The brands ranked by Privcay Not Included researchers as the worst were:

