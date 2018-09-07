Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26, TMZ reports

TMZ is reporting that Mac Miller died on Friday of an apparent drug overdose. He was 26 years old.

Miller was found in his San Fernando Valley home around noon on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

Reports have stated that Miller has been struggling with substance abuse for years, which was made public during his break up with pop music star Ariana Grande. The couple had been dating for two years before they ended things.

In May, Miller was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run, according to TMZ. He allegedly fled the scene but police say he later confessed at his home.

Miller had recently released a new album entitled, "Swimming" on August 3, 2018. His tour was scheduled to begin next month, which included stops in Orlando, Florida on November 16 and in Miami, Florida on November 17.

Other artists took to social media following news of Miller's death, expressing their condolences.

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.