President Biden nominates former Florida Governor to ambassador position

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced he plans to nominate former Florida Governor and Rep. Charlie Crist to serve as an ambassador.

The White House said President Biden has nominated Crist to serve as the ambassador of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Crist is a former Governor and Attorney General of Florida. He also served as U.S. Congressman for Florida’s 13th District, from 2017 to 2022, before announcing his resignation just one week after winning the Democratic gubernatorial nomination against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Crist lost to Gov. Ron DeSantis in November's midterm election.