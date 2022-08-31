Charlie Crist resigns from Congress 1 week after winning Florida Democratic gubernatorial nomination

U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg) announced his resignation from Florida’s 13th Congressional District on Wednesday.

Crist's resignation, according to a press release, will take effect at the "close of business today, August 31."

“Serving as the Representative of Florida’s 13th Congressional District has been an honor and a privilege,” said Rep. Crist. “When I first took office nearly six years ago, I vowed to defend our Veterans, bring jobs to Florida, fight climate change, and put people over politics. As I close out my time in Congress, I could not be prouder of the work we’ve done to uphold those promises – passing legislation to support our veterans, expanding solar energy in the Sunshine State, securing millions in direct funding for community projects, and returning over $6 million in earned benefits to the people of Pinellas. But these achievements start and end with you, the people – my bosses – who have guided my work in Congress since Day One. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting me as your Representative in Washington. And God Bless the great people of Florida’s 13th Congressional District.”

The announcement comes one week after Crist won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist is now set to face off against Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

According to the press release from Crist's office, "Staff for the Office of the 13th Congressional District of Florida will continue to provide casework and constituent services until representatives for the newly redistricted 13th and 14th congressional districts of Florida are sworn-in in January."