Popular cryptocurrency SHIB hits new all time high

Posted at 4:11 PM, Oct 26, 2021
Shiba inu coin, the popular meme-based cryptocurrency shot up in value more than 20 percent on Tuesday to hit a record high of $0.00004853, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

According to Whalestats, on Monday a crypto whale bought 276.6 billion shiba inu tokens which at that time was worth $11.5 million.

That single whale's total holdings is now worth about $15 million.

Shiba inu's Tuesday increase brought its market value to $18.8 billion, making it the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world.

To make it to the top 10 cryptos by market cap, shiba inu coin will have to double to about $33 billion. Dogecoin, is the next rung on the ladder at a $35 billion valuation.

