Watch
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa BayFlorida

Actions

Miami mayor pushing to pay employees in Bitcoin

is Miami the Bitcoin capital?
items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
WFTS
Top bitcoin exchange says over $30 million in cryptocurrencies stolen
Posted at 6:25 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 18:26:16-04

MIAMI, Fla — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a Bloomberg interview that it was a top priority for the city to be able to pay government employees in Bitcoin.

"I want us to differentiate ourselves as the crypto capital of the United States or the world"- Mayor Suarez

Miami is set to issue a Request for Proposal in October to help create a system to allow city residents to pay fees and taxes in Bitcoin.

In February, Suarez presented a proposal to city commissioners to allow Miami to invest city money in Bitcoin. Florida’s statutes do not allow local governments to hold volatile assets like cryptocurrency.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information