Miami mayor pushing to pay employees in Bitcoin

MIAMI, Fla — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a Bloomberg interview that it was a top priority for the city to be able to pay government employees in Bitcoin.

"I want us to differentiate ourselves as the crypto capital of the United States or the world"- Mayor Suarez

Miami is set to issue a Request for Proposal in October to help create a system to allow city residents to pay fees and taxes in Bitcoin.

In February, Suarez presented a proposal to city commissioners to allow Miami to invest city money in Bitcoin. Florida’s statutes do not allow local governments to hold volatile assets like cryptocurrency.