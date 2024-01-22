Politicians across the country react to DeSantis dropping out of 2024 presidential race

Politicians nationwide gave their takes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his departure from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, two days before the New Hampshire primary.

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who has been in an ongoing legal battle with DeSantis over his suspension back in 2022, called the Governor's presidential campaign "based on head-fakes, half-truths, and outright lies" in a post on X.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called DeSantis' presidential campaign a "dead, rotten carcass on the side of the road."

Fried continued, “Florida Democrats have spent the last year making sure that voters from Iowa to New Hampshire and everywhere in between know exactly how Ron has failed the people of Florida. His ridiculous obsession with the presidency has had real consequences here, from his refusal to address our property insurance and affordability crises to the effects of his made-up culture wars."

Long-shot Republican presidential candidate Ryan Binkley, on the other hand, was less harsh on DeSantis' failed White House bid.

"I have the utmost respect for Governor DeSantis, and for all he has accomplished in the great state of Florida," said Binkley. "I am certain he will continue to have a positive impact in public service moving forward."

Florida State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, like Binkley, echoed his support for DeSantis while endorsing President Donald Trump in his reelection bid. DeSantis also touted his support for Trump during his announcement to bow out of the 2024 presidential race in a video posted on X.

“For years, I’ve had a front-row seat watching America’s Governor Ron DeSantis remake both Florida’s political and policy landscape," said Sen. Ingoglia. "Nobody has been more transformational in doing so. Ron DeSantis is a national leader when it comes to cutting taxes, creating jobs, stopping illegal immigration, protecting our children, and protecting our freedoms and our elections. Although this is not his time, I have all the confidence in his ability and his passion to continue fighting not only for Floridians, but for the greatness that is the United States of America."

DNC National Press Secretary Sarafina Chitika spoke on DeSantis' renewed allegiance to Trump in a statement released shortly after the Governor's announcement.

“Ron DeSantis pinned his entire campaign’s hopes on the same extreme MAGA agenda that both Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are still running on, and now he is the latest member of the GOP to fall in line behind the original MAGA brand," said Chitika.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube applauded DeSantis for focusing more on Florida "to finish the job he was re-elected to do." Steube also predicted that he would've had an "embarrassing" 3rd place finish in both New Hampshire and South Carolina, presumably behind Trump and Haley, the top two presidential candidates on the Republican side.

Haley gave her comments on DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race at an event in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

"He ran a great race. He's been a good governor, and we wish him well," said Haley in front of a packed crowd at Brown’s Lobster Pound. "Having said that, it's now one fella and one lady left."

Trump, meanwhile, was about 35 miles away in Rochester, New Hampshire, when he heard the news.

“I just want to thank Ron and congratulate him on doing a very good job,” said Trump. “He was very gracious, and he endorsed me. I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron.”

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds thought DeSantis made "the right decision" to drop out of the presidential race, quoting his announcement video on X with #Trump2024.