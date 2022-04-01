New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

DETROIT (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026 under new rules unveiled by the government.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that its fuel economy requirements will undo a rollback enacted under President Donald Trump.

For the current model year, standards enacted under Trump require the fleet of new vehicles to get about 28 miles per gallon in real-world driving.

They're expected to decrease carbon dioxide emissions — but not as much as some environmentalists want — and raise new vehicle prices in an industry already pressed by inflation and supply chain issues.