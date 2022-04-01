Watch
NewsNational

Actions

New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

Hillsborough traffic driving generic2.png
WFTS
Hillsborough traffic driving generic2.png
Posted at 5:24 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 17:24:11-04

DETROIT (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026 under new rules unveiled by the government.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that its fuel economy requirements will undo a rollback enacted under President Donald Trump.

RECOMMENDED: Debunking electric vehicle myths

For the current model year, standards enacted under Trump require the fleet of new vehicles to get about 28 miles per gallon in real-world driving.

They're expected to decrease carbon dioxide emissions — but not as much as some environmentalists want — and raise new vehicle prices in an industry already pressed by inflation and supply chain issues.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!