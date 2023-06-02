More than 140,000 Lincoln MKC's recalled due to fire risk

WASHINGTON — Lincoln Motor Company issued a new recall Friday for more than 140,000 MKC vehicles due to a fire risk, the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency said.

According to NHTSA, the impacted model years run from 2015-2019 for a total of 142,734 crossover vehicles covered by the recall.

NHTSA said the recall was prompted because the battery monitor sensor may short-circuit and overheat, causing a fire in the engine compartment while the vehicle is parked or driving.

As of May 15, 2023, NHTSA said Lincoln was aware of 19 potentially related reports of under-hood fires, including 11 instances in the United States, seven in China, and one in Canada.

Since the risk of fire exists even when the vehicle is parked and turned off, the company said those impacted should park outside until they can have their MKC fixed.

Lincoln said it would begin notifying impacted customers starting this month.

Vehicle owners should visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter their 17-digit identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall.