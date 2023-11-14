Manslaughter arrest made in death of hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by skate

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — An arrest has been made in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game in October.

South Yorkshire Police said they arrested a man for suspicion of manslaughter. The man, who police didn't name, remains in custody.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in a Champions Cup game on Oct. 28 when the blade cut his neck.

Police said he died after he was taken to a hospital. The cause was confirmed to be a fatal neck injury by a post-mortem exam, police said.

The player who cut Johnson's neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, of Toronto. Johnson was a Minnesota native who had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020.

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy, and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in an online press release. "We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."

His statement continued, "Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness, and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as inquiries continue."

The English Ice Hockey Association, which governs the sport below the Elite League, reacted to Johnson's death by requiring all players in England to wear neckguards from the start of 2024.

Changes are also being made in Florida after his death. The Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida issued a mandatory neck guard rule that will start on January 1, 2024.