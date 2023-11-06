Neck guards will soon be mandatory for statewide youth hockey

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — There is sadness and concern in the hockey world after 29-year-old Adam Johnson’s throat was cut by the blade of an opposing player during a game in the United Kingdom.

“When I saw the video, it was horrifying,” Sarah Wesley, a parent of a youth hockey player, said. “It was scary because I know when he gets older, the risks get higher for certain things to happen.”

Because of Johnson’s death, Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida issued the Mandatory Neck Guard Rule.

“Hockey is a physical contact sport. Unfortunately, it’s a tragedy like this that promotes action,” John Drysdale, hockey director at the AdventHealth Center Ice, said. “In this case, player safety is paramount.”

The rule will not officially take effect until Jan. 1, 2024.

After that date, any player who steps on the ice and is observed not wearing neck protection will be sent off the ice.

“I’m excited to see they took it seriously and they acted so quickly,” parent Melissa Drietls said. "I know it’s hard to get the neckguards right now. People are scrambling.”

Ever since Johnson’s accident, approved neckguards have been in high demand.

“My husband and I had a discussion, and it was a no-brainer for us because if we are going to spend $300 on the best helmet to protect his head and put a cage on him to protect his face, there is no reason why we shouldn’t have a neck guard on him to protect his neck,” Wesley said.

During practice at the AdventHealth Center Ice, several kids were already wearing neck guards—whether it be a collar style, bib style or shirt with ballistic nylon/Kevlar neck protection.

“I actually paid more for the shipping than I did for the neck guard so I could get it before his practice tonight,” Wesley added.