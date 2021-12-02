Google changes search to give more information on medical providers

TAMPA, Fla. — Internet search giant Google announced Thursday it would be expanding Google Search to include new information about doctors and healthcare providers.

Specifically, Google said search results will now allow users to check which insurance networks doctors and healthcare providers may accept. Searching on mobile will also allow users to filter providers by those who accept Medicare.

Additionally, healthcare professionals can let prospective patients know what languages are spoken at an office. Google said it has over a dozen languages represented including Spanish and American Sign Language.