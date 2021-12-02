Watch
Google changes search to give more information on medical providers

Michel Euler/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. A new search feature rolled out Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 tells users which flights have lower carbon emissions, giving them the ability to choose flights based on carbon emissions just as they would price or the number of layovers. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 11:52:34-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Internet search giant Google announced Thursday it would be expanding Google Search to include new information about doctors and healthcare providers.

Specifically, Google said search results will now allow users to check which insurance networks doctors and healthcare providers may accept. Searching on mobile will also allow users to filter providers by those who accept Medicare.

Additionally, healthcare professionals can let prospective patients know what languages are spoken at an office. Google said it has over a dozen languages represented including Spanish and American Sign Language.

