Former Detroit Lions CB Cameron Sutton wanted for domestic battery in Florida turns himself in

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has taken former NFL cornerback Cameron Sutton into custody after he turned himself in regarding his alleged involvement in a domestic violence case.

The 29-year-old was wanted by HCSO for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

On March 25, Sutton's attorney contacted HCSO's warrant section to inform them that he was going to Tampa to turn himself in to authorities.

However, it wasn't until six days later that Sutton arrived at the Orient Road Jail to turn himself in.

While authorities were looking for Sutton, the Detroit Lions announced his release from the team via social media.

#Lions have released CB Cam Sutton. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 21, 2024

The Lions signed Sutton to a $33 million, three-year contract a little over a year ago. He helped the franchise win a division title for the first time in three decades and two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since 1957.

Sutton also played six years for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.