Former Brazilian president in Orlando hospital as country battles his supporters

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro remains in a Florida hospital as the country he left days before his presidential term ended continues to battle his supporters,

According to Bolsonaro’s office, the former Brazilian president was admitted at Orlando Hospital AdventHelath for “abdominal pain.” Bolsonaro’s office said the ex-president was stabbed in 2018 and “still has strong abdominal pain episodes including occlusion.”

While Bolsonaro spends Monday night in the hospital for tests, there are growing questions about his role after protesters stormed and trashed some of the highest seats of power in Brazil in a scene similar to January 6, 2021, in the United States.

Rioters donning the green and yellow of the national flag on Sunday broke windows, toppled furniture, and hurled computers and printers to the ground. They punctured a massive Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting at the presidential palace in seven places and completely destroyed other works of art. They overturned the U-shaped table at which Supreme Court justices convene, ripped a door off one justice's office, and vandalized an iconic statue outside the court. The monumental buildings' interiors were left in states of ruin.

Monday's arrests came in addition to the 300 held Sunday while caught in the act.

But police were noticeably slow to react - even after the arrival of more than 100 buses - leading many to ponder whether authorities had either simply ignored numerous warnings, underestimated the protesters' strength, or been somehow complicit.

Public prosecutors in the capital said local security forces had, at the very least, been negligent. A supreme court justice temporarily suspended the regional governor. Another justice blamed authorities for not swiftly cracking down on budding neofascism in Brazil.

After his Oct. 30 electoral defeat, Bolsonaro, who has gone to Florida, has been stoking belief among his hardcore supporters that the electronic voting system was prone to fraud — though he never presented any evidence. His lawmaker son Eduardo Bolsonaro held several meetings with former U.S. President Donald Trump, Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon and his senior campaign adviser, Jason Miller.

Results from Brazil's election — the closest in over three decades — were quickly recognized by politicians across the spectrum, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of governments. And Bolsonaro surprised nearly everyone by promptly fading from view. He neither conceded defeat nor emphatically cried fraud, though he and his party submitted a request to nullify millions of votes that were swiftly dismissed.

Bolsonaro's supporters refused to accept the results. They blocked roads and have remained camped outside military buildings, urging the armed forces to intervene. Dino, the justice minister, referred to the encampments as incubators of terrorism. Protests were overwhelmingly peaceful, but isolated threats — including a bomb found on a fuel truck headed to Brasilia’s airport — prompted security concerns.

Two days before Lula's Jan. 1 inauguration, Bolsonaro flew to the U.S. and took up temporary residence in Orlando. Many Brazilians expressed relief that, while he declined to participate in the transition of power, his absence allowed it to occur without incident.

Or so it had been until Sunday's havoc.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jointly said Monday that “Canada, Mexico, and the United States condemn the January 8 attacks on Brazil’s democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power. We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions.”

Analysts told the AP that the upheaval could yield greater political support for Lula and his stated mission to pacify the polarized country, with many right-wing citizens and politicians repulsed by Sunday's scenes and eager to distance themselves from far-right radicalism. The leader of Bolsonaro's own party called the uprising “an embarrassment.”

“This may have been the beginning of the end. The political system will want to isolate that radical movement and move away from it,” said Mario Sérgio Lima, political analyst at Medley Advisors. “I think what we will see now is the right trying to create new alternatives and new leaders, and the center distancing itself.”

While Bolsonaro remains in the United States, his stay may not last. ABC News reported Monday afternoon the Biden administration would “seriously” consider an extradition request from the Brazilian government for Bolsonaro but said there has been no official request.