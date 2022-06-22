FDA investigating new claim of infant dying after drinking formula

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new claim of an infant dying after consuming Abbott formula.

The new claim said an infant died after consuming Abbott's product in January 2022, making it the tenth death before Abbott issued its recall in February. According to the FDA, they were first notified of the tenth death on June 10 and have since initiated an investigation.

ABC News previously reported the FDA investigated nine claims of infant deaths, including seven that had not previously been made public.

Two of the deaths were included in the FDA's investigation of Abbott's Sturgis plant. For the other seven deaths, the FDA said it could not find enough evidence linking those circumstances directly with Abbott's plant and weren't included in the initial investigation.

ABC News reported the latest investigation is in its "preliminary stages" and it has not yet been determined how substantively this death is connected to Abbott's formula. The FDA told ABC it would provide an update as it learned more.