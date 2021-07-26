Dozens of medical groups call for vaccine mandate for health workers

WASHINGTON — As the nation grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 infections due to the delta variant, more than 50 medical groups and associations have come together and called for a vaccine mandate for all U.S. healthcare workers.

The letter came from groups including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Nursing, American Nursing Associations, American College of Surgeons, and the American Psychiatric Association, among many others.

“Due to the recent COVID-19 surge and the availability of safe and effective vaccines, our health care organizations and societies advocate that all health care and long-term care employers require their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” a joint statement said. “This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being.”

The group said existing COVID-19 vaccine mandates have “proven effective” and said they hope all other employers across the country “will follow our lead and implement effective policies to encourage vaccination.”

“The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities and the nation depends on it,” the statement said.

Joint Statement Covid Vaccine Mandate 2021 by ABC Action News on Scribd