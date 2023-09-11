Watch Now
Disney and Spectrum announce deal ending blackout of Disney-owned channels like ESPN

A detail view of a ESPN Monday Night Football television camera and ESPN banner is seen on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 12:29:38-04

NEW YORK — The Walt Disney Company and Charter Communications, owner of Spectrum Cable, announced a new deal to bring Disney-owned properties back to Spectrum customers.

Disney-owned channels like ESPN, the Disney Channel, and others had been removed from Spectrum Cable earlier this month when a deal to keep the networks on the system couldn't be struck.


According to Disney, the deal will reinstate the "majority of Disney's networks and stations will be immediately restored to Spectrum's video customers."

The deal had been expected to be struck at some point. The announcement of the deal comes just hours before ESPN is set to air Monday Night Football, which is exclusive to the network.

Disney said ESPN+ will be provided to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers, an ESPN direct-to-consumer service will be available to Spectrum TV Select subscribers, and Disney+ Basic ad-supported offering will be available to Spectrum TV Select package.

