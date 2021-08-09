Watch
Pentagon to require military members to get COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15

Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Pentagon
Posted at 12:57 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 13:00:05-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in his memo that he will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon FDA licensure, whichever comes first.

Austin’s decision comes a bit more than a week after Biden told defense officials to develop a plan requiring troops to get shots as part of a broader campaign to increase vaccinations in the federal workforce.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

