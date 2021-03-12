Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

New York to end COVID travel quarantine requirement April 1

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets people after speaking at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Virus Outbreak Cuomo
Posted at 7:15 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 19:15:33-05

New York says domestic travelers will no longer have to quarantine after entering the state from another state or territory.

The policy will end on April 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press release.

Cuomo's administration had required travelers from out-of-state or New York residents since June to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving into the state.

While the new policy goes into effect next month, the New York State Department of Health recommends domestic travelers to quarantine as an added precaution.

Cuomo said that travelers will still need to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days upon arriving back in New York.

Last week during a news conference, Cuomo announced that those who have been fully vaccinated within 90 days of their trip would no longer need to quarantine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.