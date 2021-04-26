Help Wanted: In pandemic, worry about finding summer workers

Hotels, restaurants and other businesses in tourist destinations are warning that hiring challenges during the coronavirus pandemic could force them to pare back operating hours or curtail services just as they’re eyeing a bounce-back summer.

They say the annual influx of overseas seasonal workers into the country has been severely delayed by rising COVID-19 cases globally.

American embassies and consulates remain closed or severely short-staffed and the U.S. has imposed travel restrictions on various countries.

Businesses have also struggled to attract U.S. workers, even as many have redoubled their efforts to hire locally amid high unemployment.