Biden to deliver remarks as companies begin rolling back mask mandates

President Joe Biden on Monday will deliver remarks regarding his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of vaccines.

Biden's address on Monday will come less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that anyone two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose could safely go without masks and social distancing in most situations.

In several media appearances on Sunday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the science now pointed to the fact that those vaccinated are unlikely to spread the virus without masks, adding that those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance.

"We are asking people to be honest with themselves," Walensky said. "If they are vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated and they're not wearing a mask, they are not safe."

Following the CDC announcement, some of the U.S.'s largest retailers — including Walmart and Target — announced they were rolling back their masks requirements. Other retailers are expected to follow suit in the days ahead.

Biden's remarks on Monday will occur at about 1 p.m. ET. They will be preceded by the daily White House press briefing, hosted by press secretary Jen Psaki.