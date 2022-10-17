Candy prices are anything but dandy for consumers this Halloween

WASHINGTON — If you're expecting ghouls and goblins to visit your house this Halloween, you're going to have to dig up a little bit of extra money to make sure you have plenty of candy for them.

According to NPR, candy prices have jumped 13.1% in the last year, the largest jump in the price of candy since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started keeping track. Additionally, the price of candy jumped 2% since August, "one of the largest monthly increases of any food in the report," NPR said.

So what's driving the ghoulish rise in candy prices?

One of the primary ingredients for nearly all candy, sugar, is up more than 17% since last September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Additional supply chain issues have complicated the problems and prices.

Still, Americans aren't letting it cast a spell of negativity on their Halloween plans.

According to the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual Halloween survey, total Halloween spending is expected to hit a record $10.6 billion. The NRF said consumers planned to spend approximately $100 on Halloween candy, decor, cards, and costumes.

If you're curious which costumes may be the hottest this year, the NRF survey ranked costumes for children and adults. At the top for children was Spiderman, the adult's top choice was a witch, and the number one pick for pets was a pumpkin.