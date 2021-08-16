Afghanistan: A Timeline of Events

KABUL, Afghanistan — Nearly twenty years after it began, the U.S. war in Afghanistan has come to a close with the regime once toppled by American troops, the Taliban, swooping into the capital city of Kabul to retake control. The Taliban have since established the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as thousands who helped the U.S. try to flee.

The nearly two-decade war and collapse of a government started with the attacks on 9/11/2001. Here's a timeline of major events that led to the Taliban retaking Afghanistan.