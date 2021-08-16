Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Afghanistan: A Timeline of Events

items.[0].image.alt
CNN
Kabul Airport
Posted at 1:36 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 13:36:18-04

KABUL, Afghanistan — Nearly twenty years after it began, the U.S. war in Afghanistan has come to a close with the regime once toppled by American troops, the Taliban, swooping into the capital city of Kabul to retake control. The Taliban have since established the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as thousands who helped the U.S. try to flee.

The nearly two-decade war and collapse of a government started with the attacks on 9/11/2001. Here's a timeline of major events that led to the Taliban retaking Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.