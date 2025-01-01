Tesla Cybertruck explodes at entrance of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas authorities are investigating a Tesla Cybertruck explosion and fire at the entrance of the Trump International Hotel Wednesday morning.

A vehicle fire was reported at the hotel just after 8:40 AM and crews arrived to find a 2024 Cybertruck engulfed in flames, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McCahill said in a news conference.

“There is one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck and I don’t know whether it is a male or a female at this time,” McMahill said.

Seven other victims sustained what McMahill described as “minor” injuries as a result of the explosion.

Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Las Vegas, also confirmed during the news conference that his team is involved in the investigation.

CNN has reached out to Tesla for comment on the incident.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump organization, posted on X that the “safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism,” Trump wrote.