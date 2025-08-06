Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'remains hopeful' as he pursues pardon from President Trump, his lawyer says

The music mogul faces up to 20 years in prison for transporting individuals for prostitution.
A lawyer for Sean "Diddy" Combs has confirmed the music mogul is seeking a presidential pardon. (Scripps News)
Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump, an attorney for the music mogul has confirmed. This request emerges even after Trump described a potential pardon for Combs as "difficult" just days ago.

Nonetheless, Combs’ legal team remains optimistic.

"It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversation in reference to a pardon,” Combs attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN. “... I think that Mr. Combs is a very hopeful person, and I believe that he remains hopeful."

The relationship between Trump and Combs has seen ups and downs, with Trump acknowledging they once had a pleasant rapport. However, the president pointed out that the past negative remarks made by Combs about him complicate the pardon process.

Currently facing up to 20 years in prison for charges related to transporting individuals for prostitution, Combs may not face such a lengthy sentence, according to legal experts, who anticipate a shorter term could be handed down by the judge.

