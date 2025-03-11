Southwest getting rid of free checked bags for many travelers

DALLAS, Tex. — Just a few months after ending its open seating policy, Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday it would end free checked baggage for many passengers.

Southwest said Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members and customers traveling on Business Select fares will qualify for two free checked bags. Additionally, one free checked bag will be offered to A-List members, other select customers, and Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers.

Customers outside those groups will be charged for checked bags on all flights booked on or after May 28.

The airline had long been known for its free checked bag policy as other airlines charged for checked bags and almost anything else involved with air travel.

Southwest said it was also introducing a new, basic fare on the lowest priced tickets purchased on or after May 28. This will come ahead of the airline offering assigned seating and extra legroom options, the company said in a release.

The changes come following Elliott Investment Management taking a $1.9 billion stake in the carrier last year, which has been calling for leadership changes and an operations overhaul to boost profitability.