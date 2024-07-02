President Biden's new proposal aims to protect workers from extreme heat

President Biden will announce new rules to protect workers from extreme heat as it continues to be the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US.

At a heat index of 80 degrees, the proposal would require employers to provide access to drinking water and a break area to cool down, give access to breaks when needed, implement a plan to acclimate new or returning employees and communicate about heat procedures.

The rules would cover people who work outdoors or in a hot indoor environment, like warehouses and restaurants. Additional requirements would be triggered at a 90-degree heat index.

This announcement comes one day after a new Florida law went into effect banning cities and counties from mandating certain heat protections for workers on the job.

However, White House officials say that the new rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will apply to all states.

The rules are expected to face legal challenges, but the White House is confident they'd pass a judicial review.