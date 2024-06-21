The heat is on for Florida workers, but are they safe?

TAMPA, Fla. — Contractor Todd Britton-Harr is getting a property ready to build townhomes and said keeping his workers healthy is a priority during the hot Tampa summer.

“We have our trailers over here where we frequently have our water, our drink," said Britton, president of Britton-Harr Contracting.

Britton-Harr said that in addition to making sure his workers are hydrated, he ensures that they get breaks, especially when the mid-day sun is at its strongest.

He also gives his crew dry-fit long-sleeve shirts to protect them.

And because of all the measures he takes, Britton-Harr said more rules aren’t needed.

“The more regulations you have the more difficult it becomes, the more expensive it becomes.”

Millions of people in Florida have jobs that keep them out in the heat, from construction to agriculture.

A new law, signed by Governor Ron Desantis, goes into effect July 1 preventing local governments from creating heat exposure requirements and banning mandated paid rest times, water breaks, and access to shade.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor called the ban on worker protections “cruel.”

“Because of this outrageous law, I’m asking the Department of Labor and OSHA, that has responsibility for worker protection across America, to adapt a national heat protection standard. They are working on this.”

When we asked the Governor about the new law, he told us the idea didn’t come from him. It originated from concerns in Miami-Dade County.

“I don’t think it was an issue in any other part of the state. I think they were perusing something that was going to cause a lot of problems down there. So I think a lot of the members of the Dade delegation created that just to steer clear of those problems.”

The Governor is referring to a proposal from Miami-Dade Commissioners requiring shade and water for construction and farm workers.

But opponents say those standards are unnecessary regulations that singled out the agriculture and construction industries.

They said federal laws already issue fines for unsafe working conditions, including violations related to heat.

But Castor said Floridians need to protect its workers who have jobs outside.

“Let’s make sure these workers have these kinds of protections, especially as the days are hotter and we see an escalation in the number of people that are dying from extreme heat," said Castor.

Meanwhile, as Britton-Harr gets going on another project, he said all his crew leaders are trained to protect their workers.

“Most of us are all native here. We live here. It’s very hot. We understand how to work. We understand how to take care of our people. I’m prior military. So we are taught always hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. And we push that down to our training," Britton-Harr said.

Heat continues to be the leading cause of weather-related deaths across the US.