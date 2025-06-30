Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students to avoid death penalty

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, is escorted into court for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)
BOISE, Id. — Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to killing 4 University of Idaho students to avoid the death penalty, according to multiple media reports.

