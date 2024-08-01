Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Pending home sales post biggest year-over-year decline so far this year

Home Sales
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Home Sales
Posted
and last updated

NEW YORK — While home prices may be slowly coming down in some places, it hasn't been enough to help the overall housing market.

According to RedFin, pending home sales in June dropped 5.7% year-over-year, posting the biggest decline in nine months. Additionally, RedFin said mortgage-purchase applications are down 14% during the same time.

RedFin's report speculated the drops come because "even though it's more affordable to buy a home now than it was in the spring, prices and payments are still near record highs."

Complicating factors for sellers further are nearly two-thirds of homes for sale have been on the market for at least 30 days without going under contract. Redfin said that fact showed "that many of today's listings don't match the wants and/or needs of house hunters."

As of July 28:
Median Home Sale Price - $392,593
Median Asking Price - $400,225
Median monthly mortgage payment - $2,667 at 6.78% interest rate

"This dream of owning a home. You guys, you've crushed that for me."
Tampa Bay area woman says KB Home keeps promising closing dates that never happen.

Tampa Bay area woman says KB Home promising closing dates that never happen

Latest National News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.