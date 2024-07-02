Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

WATCH: NOAA Hurricane Hunters fly over the eye of Hurricane Beryl

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center (AOC) sent researchers up in the air to fly over the eye of Hurricane Beryl
hurricane beryl eye.png
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jul 02, 2024
  • National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center (AOC) sent researchers up in the air to fly over the eye of Hurricane Beryl.
  • According to NOAA, researchers gather data for forecasters at the National Hurricane Center to help them better predict future storms.
  • The video from the eye was recorded on flight mission WP-3D Orion #NOAA42, nicknamed "Kermit."

Fans send thanks to Steven Stamkos for all the years with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning fans reflected on the legacy of two-time Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos after he left the team as a free agent.

Fans send thanks to Steven Stamkos for all the years with the Lightning

Latest National News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.