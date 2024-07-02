WATCH: NOAA Hurricane Hunters fly over the eye of Hurricane Beryl

- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Aircraft Operations Center (AOC) sent researchers up in the air to fly over the eye of Hurricane Beryl.
- According to NOAA, researchers gather data for forecasters at the National Hurricane Center to help them better predict future storms.
- The video from the eye was recorded on flight mission WP-3D Orion #NOAA42, nicknamed "Kermit."
Fans send thanks to Steven Stamkos for all the years with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning fans reflected on the legacy of two-time Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos after he left the team as a free agent.
