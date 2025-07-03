Over 300,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon under listeria recall

It may be a good day to check your fridge: over 300,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon was recalled Wednesday because officials believe it may contain listeria.

The US Department of Agriculture stated that Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The problem was discovered during laboratory testing.

According to the USDA, the turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025, and was shipped nationwide, as well as exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong. The recall impacts the following products:



12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548601" printed on the packaging under the barcode,"use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "02 AUG 2025," and lot code "RS40."

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548748" printed on the packaging under the barcode, "use by" dates ranging "23 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and UPC "071871548793" printed on the packaging under the barcode and "use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

There are currently no confirmed reports of reactions or illnesses due to the products, but officials said anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. But eating the contaminated food could cause listeriosis, which is a serious infection that has a bigger impact on older adults, those with weakened immune systems, those who are pregnant and newborns.