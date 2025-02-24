DOGE-Santis? Governor launches state-level task force to streamline government, critics raise concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took a new step Monday in his ongoing efforts to cut back Florida's spending, signing an executive order to establish a state-level version of the national DOGE initiative.

This new task force is designed to reduce inefficiencies, eliminate waste, and streamline operations across state agencies, education systems, and local governments. However, as DeSantis sees an opportunity for cost savings and improved efficiency, his critics worry about job losses and potential chaos.

Monday's announcement comes amid rising tensions over the federal DOGE initiative, which aims to cut government costs and jobs. For days, protests have been popping up across the country, including the latest in California.

DeSantis, however, is pushing forward with a Florida-specific plan.

“We are creating a state DOGE task force that will implement a multi-pronged approach to eliminating bureaucratic bloat and modernizing our state government to best serve the people of Florida in the years ahead,” DeSantis said during a Monday press conference in Tampa.

The Florida DOGE task force will operate for one year, utilizing artificial intelligence to conduct audits and recommend cuts across a variety of areas, including:



State agencies

State universities

Local governments which may be required to provide detailed information for review

DeSantis said he has been discussing with legislative leaders about giving the state’s DOGE team authority to enforce the audits. Local governments, in particular, would likely retain the power to make the cuts, though the legislature could theoretically draft a policy preventing cities and counties from rejecting DOGE reviews or shielding spending.

"I’ve spoken with the leaders of both chambers, Speaker Perez and President Albritton about legislation to be able to give the DOGE team enforcement power so that these municipalities and counties have to comply with these audits," DeSantis noted.

Supporters said the initiative's aim is clear: savings for Florida taxpayers. The state’s Education Commissioner, going further, suggested that schooling would improve.

“We will review every dollar spent at our public institutions, ensuring that all programs and administrators are laser-focused on improving student outcomes, which is what the money should be spent on,” said Manny Díaz Jr., Florida's Education Commissioner.

To fully implement the task force, DeSantis would likely need support from Florida’s GOP-controlled legislature. Back in December, Florida House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) expressed support for the general concept of government efficiency.

“Unfortunately, I don't have Elon Musk money,” Perez said. “But we're definitely on the same page. I think the federal government, over the next four years, wants to make sure that the government is efficient. And here in Florida, we want the same thing.”

However, many Democrats are voicing strong opposition to the idea, fearing it could lead to job cuts and destabilize state agencies. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried criticized DeSantis for his focus on government waste despite Republicans having controlled Florida’s government for nearly three decades.

“Ron DeSantis needs to shut his damn mouth,” Fried said in a statement. “Republicans have been in total control of Florida’s government for nearly 30 years, and he wants to talk about government waste?”

Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando, also expressed concerns over the potential fallout. She warned against taking a one-size-fits-all approach to government reduction, referencing the federal DOGE's controversial implementation.

“You can't just do a complete elimination of these agencies, as we've seen at the federal level,” Eskamani said. “I think it's important to, of course, examine every bill for its merits, but at the end of the day, following the path of Elon Musk is not in our state's best interest.”

Lawmakers are also considering a separate proposal that would allow them to eliminate “outdated” administrative rules and give the legislature more control over new regulations. Backers said that the measure is slated for discussion in both the House and Senate when the session opens on March 4.