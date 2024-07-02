Watch Now
Astronaut takes pictures from International Space Station that show size of Hurricane Beryl

NASA Matthew Dominick
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 02, 2024

An astronaut on the International Space Station captured pictures of Hurricane Beryl from above.

"We flew right over the top of Hurricane Beryl today," said Astronaut Matthew Dominic, who took the pictures. Peering down into the eye with the 50 to 500 mm lens gave me both an eerie feeling and a high level of weather nerd excitement."

Beryl from Space

Hurricane Beryl has reached category 5 status as it moves over the Caribbean Sea.

