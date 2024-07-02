Astronaut takes pictures from International Space Station that show size of Hurricane Beryl

An astronaut on the International Space Station captured pictures of Hurricane Beryl from above.

"We flew right over the top of Hurricane Beryl today," said Astronaut Matthew Dominic, who took the pictures. Peering down into the eye with the 50 to 500 mm lens gave me both an eerie feeling and a high level of weather nerd excitement."

NASA Matthew Dominick

We flew right over the top of Hurricane Beryl today. Peering down into the eye with the 50 to 500 mm lens gave me both an eerie feeling and a high level of weather nerd excitement.



Whole Hurricane: 50mm, f9, ISO 1000, 1/32000

Eye: 210mm (50 to 500m lens), f13, ISO 1000, 1/26000 pic.twitter.com/731tEy0CJh — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) July 1, 2024

Hurricane Beryl has reached category 5 status as it moves over the Caribbean Sea.