Beryl upgraded to a hurricane, expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Windward Islands

What you need to know about Hurricane Beryl

Beryl is now a hurricane with winds at 75 mph.

The forecast continues to show the storm moving into the Lesser Antilles on Monday as a major hurricane (Category 3+).

It then continues to move west through the Caribbean with a gradual weakening trend thanks to shear.

Today's data still shows it staying south of Florida, so while it's too early for the all clear just yet, we're not seeing anything concerning as of now.

A low-pressure system more than 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands became the second tropical depression of the Atlantic Hurricane season Friday afternoon.

The system is expected to move westward at 15-20 miles per hour and approach the Windward Islands as soon as late Sunday into Monday morning.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Barbados.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for St Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Grenada

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Martinique, Dominica, Tobago

The ABC Action News weather team is tracking tropical developments in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Watch the video for the latest Tracking the Tropics update.



Latest Tropical Update June 29th Tracking the Tropics | 6-29-24 morning update

