American Airlines cancels ground stop on all flights

The Federal Aviation Administration said American Airlines had canceled a requested ground stop for all its flights on Christmas Eve morning.
The airline said a technical issue affected its flights Tuesday morning. American Airlines hasn’t provided details on what’s caused the technical issue.
The FAA said the ground stop American Airlines requested lasted about an hour Tuesday morning.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
