Your Voice: Road Rage in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Road rage is a common issue that everyone experiences when they are behind the wheel. Recently, there was a deadly case of road rage in Polk County. But just how bad is the problem in Florida?

According to National Gun Violence, a non-partisan group, records show Florida cases of documented Road Rage have steadily dropped since 2020.

We're also on pace for the smallest amount of Road Rage cases in six years.

Anchor Paul LaGrone hits the road to hear from drivers on what they think about the temperature on Florida roads.