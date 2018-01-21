Women's March in St. Petersburg set to draw large crowd

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Today is the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Women's March, which supporters described as the largest political protest in recent U.S. history.

Women activists, men, and children rallied around the world the day after President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

A year later similar rallies are being held across the country this weekend.

Women's March Florida will lead a statewide "Day of Action" today at four official Women's March locations - St. Petersburg, Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville.

Several Democratic candidates for governor are expected to attend.

The Women's March 2018 St. Petersburg kicks off at 12:30 p.m.and runs until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N. in St. Petersburg.

This year's slogan is "Power to the Polls."