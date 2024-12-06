Where to see holiday lights and decorations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — It's the most magical time of year, and there are plenty of places around the Tampa Bay area to get you in the Christmas spirit. Check out the sites below.
Hillsborough County
- Zoo Tampa's Christmas in the Wild
- Select nights in December
- Included with admission or annual membership
- More information here
- Chick-fil-A on Waters Ave
- Tons of lights nightly
- Free to look at
- 6299 W. Waters Avenue, Tampa
- Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park
- Now through Jan. 5
- Free to walk around, but there are extras available for purchase
- Ice skating is $17
- More information here
- Busch Gardens Christmas Town
- Now through Jan. 5
- Included with park admission
- Shows, lights, Rudolph and Santa
- More information here
- Hillsborough Co. Fairgrounds Festival of Lights
- Now through Dec. 29
- 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
- Opens at 6 p.m.
- Pay per carload
- Santa's Village leaves on Dec. 24
- More information here
- Christmas Lane at the Strawberry Festival
- Now through Dec. 24
- 2508 West Oak, Plant City
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets are $12 for adults
- More information here
Pinellas County
- Florida Botanical Gardens
- Now through Jan. 4
- 12211 Walsingham Rd, Largo
- 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly
- Suggested $10 donation for those over 12 years old
- More information here
- Largo Central Park
- Now through Dec. 29
- 101 Central Park Dr., Largo
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly
- Free to walk around, amusement rides and food are extra
- More information here
- Indian Trails Neighborhood
- Now through Dec. 31
- Route your GPS to the Indian Trails neighborhood in Palm Harbor
- See Denis Phillips' annual display
- Free to drive or walkthrough
- Denis Phillips' hot chocolate nights will be Dec. 14 and 21
- Lights of Lake Park Estates
- Now through Dec. 31
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly
- Route your GPS to Lake Park Dr, Largo
- Free, but donations are encouraged and benefit Suncoast Hospice
- More information here
- Oakdale Christmas Display
- Now through Jan. 3
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly
- 2719 Oakdale Street South, St. Petersburg
- Free to the public
- More information here
- Pinellas County Light Map
- Each house location hours vary
- Free to drive through and explore the map
- Winner receives a $1,000 grand prize
- More information here
Pasco County
- Snowcat Ridge
- Tickets start at $27.95
- Select nights through March
- 27839 Saint Joe Rd., Dade City
- More information here
- Celebration of Lights on the Concourse
- $25 per carload
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on select nights
- 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills
- More information here
Polk County
- Legoland Holidays
- Select nights through Dec. 31
- Included in park admission
- More information here
- Santa’s House by the Bigda’s
- Select nights through Dec. 31
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on those nights
- 4314 Shadow Wood Trail, Winter Haven
- More information here
- George Street Christmas Light Tours
- Nightly through Dec. 31
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Ticket prices vary depending on tour
- More information here