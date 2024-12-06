Where to see holiday lights and decorations across Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — It's the most magical time of year, and there are plenty of places around the Tampa Bay area to get you in the Christmas spirit. Check out the sites below.

Hillsborough County



Zoo Tampa's Christmas in the Wild

Select nights in December Included with admission or annual membership More information here

Chick-fil-A on Waters Ave

Tons of lights nightly Free to look at 6299 W. Waters Avenue, Tampa

Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park

Now through Jan. 5 Free to walk around, but there are extras available for purchase Ice skating is $17 More information here

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Now through Jan. 5 Included with park admission Shows, lights, Rudolph and Santa More information here

Hillsborough Co. Fairgrounds Festival of Lights

Now through Dec. 29 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Opens at 6 p.m. Pay per carload Santa's Village leaves on Dec. 24 More information here

Christmas Lane at the Strawberry Festival

Now through Dec. 24 2508 West Oak, Plant City 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults More information here



Pinellas County



Florida Botanical Gardens

Now through Jan. 4 12211 Walsingham Rd, Largo 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly Suggested $10 donation for those over 12 years old More information here

Largo Central Park

Now through Dec. 29 101 Central Park Dr., Largo 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly Free to walk around, amusement rides and food are extra More information here

Indian Trails Neighborhood

Now through Dec. 31 Route your GPS to the Indian Trails neighborhood in Palm Harbor See Denis Phillips' annual display Free to drive or walkthrough Denis Phillips' hot chocolate nights will be Dec. 14 and 21

Lights of Lake Park Estates

Now through Dec. 31 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly Route your GPS to Lake Park Dr, Largo Free, but donations are encouraged and benefit Suncoast Hospice More information here



Oakdale Christmas Display

Now through Jan. 3 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly 2719 Oakdale Street South, St. Petersburg Free to the public More information here

Pinellas County Light Map

Each house location hours vary Free to drive through and explore the map Winner receives a $1,000 grand prize More information here



Pasco County



Snowcat Ridge

Tickets start at $27.95 Select nights through March 27839 Saint Joe Rd., Dade City More information here

Celebration of Lights on the Concourse

$25 per carload 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on select nights 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills More information here



Polk County

