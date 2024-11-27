Winter Village returns to Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. — Fun and festivity are coming back to Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa as Winter Village returns.

From now through Jan. 5, the park is transformed into a winter wonderland with ice skating, shopping and plenty of decorations.

New this year, the Tampa Bay Ice Show will feature skilled skaters in a 10-minute performance, which is only on select nights.

There are also themed nights:



Thunderstruck Thursdays – Embrace your Tampa Bay Lightning pride every Thursday with themed food and beverage and a big dose of Bolts excitement.

– Embrace your Tampa Bay Lightning pride every Thursday with themed food and beverage and a big dose of Bolts excitement. Silent Disco Fridays – Dance under the stars with silent disco headphones every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Headphones are first-come, first-served.

– Dance under the stars with silent disco headphones every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Headphones are first-come, first-served. Street Curling is also back! Grab a friend and join in the holiday-fueled fun on the curling lanes, available Wednesday through Sunday.

And a fun way to get there:

Hop aboard the Winter Village Express and take a magical holiday trip on the TECO Line Streetcar. On select Sundays, this one-hour, round-trip ride from downtown's Whiting Station to historic Ybor City features holiday sing-a-longs, trivia, milk and cookies, and festive surprises for the whole family. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1, with rides available on Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22.

For tickets and schedule information, click here.