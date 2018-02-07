Florida man pulled over for DUI does cartwheel while telling cops about how much Chardonnay he drank

An unusual DUI arrest was made at a McDonald's parking lot in Cape Coral, FL.

After police got 30-year-old Christopher Bidzinski out of his truck , even he could tell where it was going.

Officers said they knew him from an incident the night before where they had to take him home. He told police he had been drinking Chardonnay.

"Take me to jail. I beg of you. I deserve to go to jail," he said.

When they asked him to do a field sobriety test, he asked if he could eat more french fries.

"I'm not going to f****** pass," he said.

He eventually agreed, but officers say he couldn't stay focused.

"I'll bet you i can do a backflip right now" He then told them to watch.

After failing the test, he refused his Breathalyzer.

Officers found a chilled, unopened bottle of wine in his truck and placed him under arrest for DUI.

They say the smell of alcohol engulfed the police car and he fell asleep as they sent him to jail.

ABC7 discovered this is his third DUI arrest in the last three years.

"Why do you keep on drinking and driving bud? You could hurt someone," police asked him.