Deputies: Florida man drunkenly called 911 to report his wife is a 'black widow spider'

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday for reportedly calling 911 while he was intoxicated to report that his wife was a "black widow spider".

Pinellas County deputies were dispatched to a home on Blackrush Drive around 1:36 a.m. after William Rutger, 61, called 911 to report his wife was a "black widow spider" and requested that she be Baker Acted.

Deputies say that Rutger appeared to be highly intoxicated and was slurring his speech. They also note that his breath smelled like alcohol and he was unable to express coherent thoughts. Before leaving the residence, deputies informed Rutger that the 911 system is for emergencies only.

Despite his warning from deputies, Rutger called 911, a second time, less than two hours later to report that his wife was a "black widow spider".

After the second call, Rutger was arrested and charged with misuse of the wireless 911 system. He was transported to jail around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday but has since been released because he served his time, according to jail records.