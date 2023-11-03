Veterans Treatment Court reduces fees, fines for vets in need

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Local agencies are teaming up to help veterans in need just days before the Veteran’s Day holiday. It’s part of the Veterans Outreach Court, an annual event designed to help low-income military veterans resolve legal problems.

Community leaders from the 13th Judicial Circuit, the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court & Comptroller, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, the Hillsborough Public Defender’s Office, Hillsborough County Veterans Services, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs teamed up to host the free event.

A similar event was also hosted in Pinellas County.

The annual Veterans Outreach Court helps veterans resolve outstanding fees and fines that may keep them from holding valid driver’s licenses.

Circuit Judge Daryl Manning, a U.S. Army veteran, said it’s a project he’s passionate about.

“Veterans Outreach Court is not a handout, but a helping hand up. It’s a way we can help these men and women veterans get back on their feet by quickly resolving some of their legal issues. They certainly have earned this kind of support,” he said.

Cases excluded from the event include domestic violence, child support, felonies with active warrants, and those pending in Veterans Court.

The annual court is aimed at helping low-income veterans who may have lost their licenses or have fines and fees that have accumulated and are no longer manageable.

Friday’s event featured 30 defendants with 130 cases on the morning docket.