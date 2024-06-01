Upcoming community meeting to discuss expansion of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is moving forward with plans to expand.

Gregory Holland is the President and CEO for the Straz Center. He said updates have been years in the making.

"The Straz Center had grown for all those years and we're now frankly running out of room and this push to expand the Straz Center matches with the expansion of Tampa and Tampa Bay region," said Gregory Holland, Straz President and CEO.

The master plan includes efforts to raise $100 million for the project and the majority of funding is coming from private donors or organizations.

Construction is expected to start in late 2024 and be completed in three years. Plans include renovations and the construction of two new buildings.

One building will have a focus on education efforts. Programs at the Straz Center benefit the youth and veterans, along with many others. The second building will include new restaurants and a roof top bar.

The Straz Center released renderings of the proposed changes to the property.

"Even if you’re not going into say Morsani Hall or Ferguson Hall for a ticketed event, you can access the restaurants. This gorgeous rooftop bar, the outdoor bistro and will be free performances on stages in a number of those areas," said Holland.

The Straz Center wants to hear from you! There is a survey online and a meeting will be held in June where the community can learn about the project and give feedback.

"So many of these spaces and stages are new opportunities to bring local artists to perform at the Straz Center to invite audiences to experience these artists and these productions and free of charge in the next exterior spaces that we're creating," said Holland.

A community meeting will be held at the Straz Center on June 3rd at 6pm in the Ferguson Hall Lobby.

For more information on the survey click here.