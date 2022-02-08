Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 485,000 more vehicles over fire risk

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Hyundai and Kia have announced another recall involving close to 485,000 vehicles over fire risk.

The recalls are the latest in a long list of fire risk and engine failure issues involving some of the most popular and newer Kia and Hyundai models. The two automakers have now recalled over 5 million sedans and SUVs for fire-related defects since 2018 when team investigator Jackie Callaway first exposed thousands of these vehicles going up in flames.

UP IN FLAMES | ABC Action News Investigation

Both carmakers, as they have with similar recalls in the past, are warning owners to park their rides outdoors, away from structures and other vehicles until the recall is complete.

Documents filed with federal regulators said the vehicles can catch fire even when parked.

The latest recall affects certain 2014 to 2016 Kia Sportage SUVs and 2016 to 2019 K900 sedans. Hyundai recalled certain 2016 to 2019 Santa Fe's and the 2014 and 2015 Tucson.

Kia said drivers should be on the look for these warning signs:

The ABS warning light is on

A burning or melting smell

Smoke from the engine compartment

Kia plans to notify owners by the end of March and Hyundai said it is sending notices out in April. Depending on the model, owners will be asked to bring in their vehicles for an inspection and or replacement parts.

The issue involves an electronic component that can start a fire in the anti-lock brake system. Kia and Hyundai have issued several recalls for similar or the same electrical fire risk and defects in their vehicles in the last several years.

Michael Brooks, the Acting Executive Director with the Center for Auto Safety, said the companies should have issued the recalls sooner. “The replacement and the remedies look similar on all these recalls,” he said. “There have been about three so far now.”

With past recalls some owners waited months for the dealers to receive parts. The I-team asked both Kia and Hyundai how long drivers would wait for repairs for the latest recall. Hyundai could not give a time frame but said it is working to get parts out to dealers as soon as possible.

Kia has not yet responded.